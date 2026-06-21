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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Donegal exit All Ireland Football Championship after Dublin defeat

Dublin 2-26
Donegal 2-22

Donegal are out of this year’s All Ireland Senior Football Championship following defeat to Dublin after extra-time in a close encounter at Croke Park.

Donegal put in a strong showing but prolific scoring from key Dublin players in extra-time confirmed the county’s fate.

A quick start from Dublin saw Con O’Callaghan score from outside the arc with assistance from the breeze at Croke Park, but Donegal managed to hit back strongly denying Dublin a scoring opportunity for 15 minutes while kicking four points.

In the 20th minute Shea Malone saw a green flag raised with a chipped effort past Dublin keeper Evan Comerford.

Dublin rallied following the goal, kicking four scores before Con O’Callaghan rattled the net following a positioning mistake from Gavin Mulreany.

Donegal ended the half with an instant response with Michael Murphy showing his trademark strength to break the ball in an aerial challenge before Peadar Mogan finished off with a second goal, to go in at the break with a two point advantage.

A closely contested second-half followed, with each team matching the rate of scoring. Both Shane O’Donnell and Jason McGee hit two-point scores for Donegal, but the half belonged to Dublin’s Colm Basquel who hit five scores on the day including three in the second period.

Paddy Small also showed his class scoring two points and a crucial goal four minutes from time giving Dublin the lead.

With seconds remaining Donegal were awarded a free-kick just beyond the arc and Michael Murphy, in his 200th appearance for the county, hit a wonderful two point finish to make things level sending the game to extra-time.

After a full-time scuffle both sides were dealt black cards with Michael Murphy and Jason McGee penalised.

Dublin raced into a commanding five point advantage in the first period of extra-time but Donegal reduced the deficit to three at the break.

Dublin maintained their advantage during the second period to eliminate Donegal from the championship.

Pauric Hilferty, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilboyne gave their full-time thoughts for Highland Radio Sport:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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