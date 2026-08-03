Google Maps route sparks renewed calls to ease Knockers Corner bend

Questions have been raised about plans to ease the bend at Knockers Corner in Inishowen as other roadworks continue in the area.

Cllr Ali Farren says drainage and resurfacing works are welcome, but he wants to see all issues along the stretch addressed as part of the project.

Speaking at a recent Municipal District meeting, he recalled discussions about removing the sharpness from the bend, and warned that drivers unfamiliar with the area are being directed through it via Google Maps when travelling to Malin: