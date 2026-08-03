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The Outlet

Young Man Dies, Female Passenger Seriously Injured in Fatal Donegal RTC

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses following a fatal two-vehicle road traffic collision on the R232 at Fincashel, Pettigo, Co. Donegal on Sunday afternoon, August 2.

The collision, involving a car and a 4×4 vehicle, occurred at approximately 2:45pm.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be arranged. The Coroner has been notified.

A female passenger in the car, also in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the second vehicle, a man in his 60s, was brought to hospital for assessment.

Road Closed for Forensic Examination

The R232 at Fincashel remains closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct a detailed examination of the scene. Local traffic diversions are currently in place.

Garda Appeal for Information

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the R232 near Pettigo around the time of the collision to come forward.

Road users who were in the area and may have camera footage—including dash-cam or mobile phone recordings—are asked to make this material available to the investigation team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact:

Ballyshannon Garda Station: 071 985 8530, Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111 or any local Garda Station

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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