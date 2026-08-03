R232 reopens following fatal road traffic collision as Gardaí appeal for information

The R232 has reopened following a fatal road traffic collision yesterday afternoon.

A car and a 4×4 vehicle were involved in the crash, which occurred at Fincashel, Pettigo at around 2.45pm yesterday afternoon.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the passenger, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital for assessment.

Gardaí are urging road users who may have dash cam or mobile phone footage are being asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.