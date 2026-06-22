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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Back Home to My Donegal: Daibhín Curran’s Story

Last week saw a remarkable homecoming in St Johnston, where a little boy’s journey through serious illness has been carried every step of the way by family, neighbours, and an entire community.

At the heart of it all is a song, “My Donegal” sung in hospital rooms, through the hardest days, even while he was sedated, and again in celebration as he finally returned home.

We hear how a Berlin Heart explant, months of treatment, and life-threatening illness became a story not just of survival, but of connection, hope, and place. From handmade posters and a village marquee to a Garda and rally car escort, the welcome home was as emotional as it was unforgettable.

The family of two-year-old Daibhín Curran told Donna-Marie Doherty about the toddler’s journey home:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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