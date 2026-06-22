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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Call for greater Gaelscoil provision in Donegal

New data from the Department of Education and Youth’s School Survey shows that nearly 2,400 children in Donegal are unable to access a Gaelscoil.

The survey indicates that 14.7% of respondents with children in English-medium schools would like their child’s school to operate through Irish.

At present, only 5 of the county’s 137 primary schools, outside the Gaeltacht, are conducted through the language, meaning parents are being denied due to issues such as distance and accessibility.

A call has now been made to the Department of Education to establish a roadmap for greater Irish language education at the primary and secondary level.

An Foras Pátrunachta General Secretary, Caoimhín Ó hÉaghra, says that the figure published is under-reported:

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