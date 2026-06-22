Call for greater Gaelscoil provision in Donegal

New data from the Department of Education and Youth’s School Survey shows that nearly 2,400 children in Donegal are unable to access a Gaelscoil.

The survey indicates that 14.7% of respondents with children in English-medium schools would like their child’s school to operate through Irish.

At present, only 5 of the county’s 137 primary schools, outside the Gaeltacht, are conducted through the language, meaning parents are being denied due to issues such as distance and accessibility.

A call has now been made to the Department of Education to establish a roadmap for greater Irish language education at the primary and secondary level.

An Foras Pátrunachta General Secretary, Caoimhín Ó hÉaghra, says that the figure published is under-reported: