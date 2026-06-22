Cllr Jack Murray appointed Rapporteur on European disability rights strategy

An Inishowen councillor has been appointed Rapporteur in the European Committee of the Regions, leading its work on strengthening the Strategy for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities up to 2030.

Cllr Jack Murray says he is honoured to have been nominated by the Committee’s Alliance of Greens and Progressives.

He says decisions affecting people with disabilities should never be made without their involvement.

Cllr Murray adds that he will work closely with organisations in Inishowen as part of the role: