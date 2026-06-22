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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Tadhg Callaghan-Carter to be laid to rest on Wednesday


Funeral details have been confirmed for Tadhg Callaghan-Carter who died following an accident at the Donegal International Rally,

His remains will repose at his home from 7pm to 11pm and again tomorrow from 11am to 11pm.

His funeral will be from there on Wednesday morning going to St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan for mass of the Angels at 11am followed by interment in Templedouglas Cemetery.

Tadhg is survived by his parents Demelza & lan, sister’s Hayley, Amy & brother Odhran, grandparents Edward & Imelda, Tom & Noreen (Kildare), aunts, uncles, cousins & extended family members in both Kildare and Donegal.

This morning his school, St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny are welcoming his peers to the grounds to share their memories of Tadgh and to reach out for support from one another as well as the national educational psychological service who will be available.

A prayer service will take place there at 12.

Speaking on this morning’s Greg Hughes Show, Principal Damien McCroary says Tadgh had just finished in Junior Cert:

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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