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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Tenders for Buncrana Community Hospital redevelopment due within days

Tenders for the long-awaited redevelopment of Buncrana Community Hospital are expected to be issued within the next eight days.

The update followed a meeting this afternoon between the HSE and local representatives regarding the project, which had originally been due to begin this time last year.

Councillor Fionán Bradley says construction is now expected to get underway before the end of the year.

Plans currently provide for 30 registered beds, although the building works will accommodate up to 36 beds, with hopes that the additional six can be approved at a later stage.

It is yet to be confirmed how the beds will be divided between short-term and long-term care, though it’s believed that an even split is likely.

Meanwhile, day service provision at Sliabh Sneacht Centre was also discussed, with recruitment now actively underway to increase capacity by 150%.

Councillor Bradley says it was confirmed that 20 service users will soon be able to access the expanded supports:

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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