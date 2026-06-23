100% Redress councillors and members en route to Dublin for briefing at Leinster House

Members of the 100% Redress Party are travelling to Leinster House today for a briefing with TDs and Senators ahead of the introduction of a Private Members bill to amend the Defective Concrete Block Scheme by the party’s TD, Deputy Charles Ward.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Cllr Ali Farren says it can be very difficult to get replies to emails, and because people are in Donegal, they don’t often get the chance to liaise directly with decision makers in Dublin.

He believes today will prove to be a very important step in the ongoing campaign……..