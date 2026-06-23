Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

100% Redress councillors and members en route to Dublin for briefing at Leinster House

Members of the 100% Redress Party are travelling to Leinster House today for a briefing with TDs and Senators ahead of the introduction of a Private Members bill to amend the Defective Concrete Block Scheme by the party’s TD, Deputy Charles Ward.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Cllr Ali Farren says it can be very difficult to get replies to emails, and because people are in Donegal, they don’t often get the chance to liaise directly with decision makers in Dublin.

He believes today will prove to be a very important step in the ongoing campaign……..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ali Farren
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress councillors and members en route to Dublin for briefing at Leinster House

23 June 2026
Lough Swilly RNLI
News, Top Stories

RNLI urges caution as hot spell expected to bring crowds to water

23 June 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday June 22nd

22 June 2026
Screenshot 2026-06-22 172221
News, Top Stories

Clarity on GoFundMe page in Tadhg Callaghan Carter’s name as all donors are refunded

22 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Ali Farren
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress councillors and members en route to Dublin for briefing at Leinster House

23 June 2026
Lough Swilly RNLI
News, Top Stories

RNLI urges caution as hot spell expected to bring crowds to water

23 June 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday June 22nd

22 June 2026
Screenshot 2026-06-22 172221
News, Top Stories

Clarity on GoFundMe page in Tadhg Callaghan Carter’s name as all donors are refunded

22 June 2026
Buncrana community hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tenders for Buncrana Community Hospital redevelopment due within days

22 June 2026
Rescue 118 1
News, Top Stories

Man taken to hospital after jet ski incident off north Donegal coast

22 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube