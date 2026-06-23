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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

116 arrests in the vicinity of Letterkenny over the rally weekend

Gardai have confirmed there were 116 arrests in Letterkenny and its environs between Thursday last the 18th of June, and yesterday, Monday the 22nd of June.

Gardaí say they dealt with 86 incidents of public order by means of arrest and/or fines.

23 drivers were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving, eight drivers were arrested on suspicion of dangerous
driving, and 22 vehicles were seized for various reasons such as dangerous driving, having no insurance, no NCT or being deemed dangerous or defective.

A number of other types of offences were also dealt with by Gardaí over the course of the weekend,  such as domestic disputes, assaults, criminal damage incidents and road traffic collisions.

Gardai have thanked the majority of people who visited Donegal over the course of the rally weekend for their compliance and co-operation.

As always, they say, thousands of visitors descended upon Donegal for the rally weekend and the majority of those who visited were law-abiding, and a pleasure to
deal with.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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