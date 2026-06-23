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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Charges brought in Donegal crash that killed mother and six-year-old daughter

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Carndonagh last year in which a mother and her daughter died.

Natalie McLaughlin and her six-year-old daughter Ella died following the collision involving a car and a van on the R240 at Glentogher, on the 2nd of July, 2025.

Ella died at the scene, while her mother later died at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

An Garda Síochána have charged a male in his late teens. He is due before Buncrana District Court this morning.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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