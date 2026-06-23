DCC’s Director of Emergency Services urges people to be careful with fires and barbeques

A status yellow ‘high temperature’ warning is kicking in at noon and will last until Friday morning.

People are being advised to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and exercise caution around lakes and beaches.

Met Éireann’s also warning of uncomfortable sleeping conditions.

Meanwhile, Donegal County Council’s Director of Emergency Services appeared on today’s Greg Hughes Show, saying fire can be a huge risk in these conditions, especially in woodland areas.

Garry Martin is urging people not to burn scrub on land, not to light backyard fires, and to be particularly careful if having barbeques………

You can listen to the full conversation between Greg and Garry Martin here –