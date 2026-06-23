E-scooter stolen from Letterkenny Retail Park in daylight theft

Gardaí are appealing for information after a black e-scooter was stolen from Letterkenny Retail Park last week.

The theft happened on Thursday last after the owner locked the vehicle to a barrier at around 4.30pm.

When they returned at approximately 8.30pm, the black Segway Ninebot E2 Pro e-scooter had been stolen.

An Garda Síochána are asking anyone with information about the theft, or the current whereabouts of the scooter, to come forward.

They are also urging anyone who may come across a similar e-scooter being offered for sale second-hand to alert Gardaí in Letterkenny.