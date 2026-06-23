€196m Shared Island Investment into the North West

€196m has been invested in the North West today under the Shared Island Fund.

Originally established to enhance cross-border cooperation, today’s funding announcement will see investment into rail infrastructure.

The Derry to Belfast rail line is due to see major upgrades, having received €193m.

€3.5m has been allocated to cross-border healthcare projects which aim to expand cancer support and psychosocial services at the North-West Cancer Centre in Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says it is a welcome announcement: