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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

€196m Shared Island Investment into the North West

€196m has been invested in the North West today under the Shared Island Fund.

Originally established to enhance cross-border cooperation, today’s funding announcement will see investment into rail infrastructure.

The Derry to Belfast rail line is due to see major upgrades, having received €193m.

€3.5m has been allocated to cross-border healthcare projects which aim to expand cancer support and psychosocial services at the North-West Cancer Centre in Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says it is a welcome announcement:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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