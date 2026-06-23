Father’s Day surprise turns sour after gift stolen from car in Kilmacrennan

Gardaí are investigating a theft from a vehicle in the Kilmacrennan area, with no sign of forced entry or damage reported.

The incident happened on the Lough Salt Road in Kilmacrennan on Sunday last between 3.30pm and 5pm.

A man had parked his car while out for a walk and later returned to find a wrapped Father’s Day gift, containing clothing, a watch and other items, had been taken from the boot.

An Garda Síochána are appealing for anyone who travelled along the Lough Salt Road during that time and may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

Investigations are ongoing.