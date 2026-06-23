Fire extinguishers set off following break-in at house in Rathmullan

Internal damage has been caused to a house in the vicinity of Kinnegar Road, Rathmullan.

At some point between 4 o’clock on Thursday afternoon last, and 9.30 on Saturday night, the front door of the house was forced open, and entry was gained.

A number of fire extinguishers were set off within the property, causing damage to various items such as flooring, pictures and lamps.

Nothing was stolen from the house.

Gardaí in Milford are investigating, and anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is being asked to contact them on 074-9153060.