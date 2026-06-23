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The Outlet

Fresh research suggests over 31,000 Donegal properties could face DCB risk

The 100% Redress Party says the defective concrete block crisis could impact far more homes than previously estimated, with fresh research suggesting over 31,000 properties in Donegal may be affected.

Deputy Charles Ward says findings from Petrolab and Ulster University indicate that 12,000 homes in housing estates alone could fall into a high-risk category, with the true figure likely much higher once one-off homes, social housing and commercial buildings are included.

CSO data shows there are almost 86,000 dwellings in Donegal, with broader modelling estimating between 34,000 and 51,000 homes nationally could ultimately be exposed.

Deputy Ward is now calling on the Government to urgently reform and accelerate the Defective Concrete Block Scheme:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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