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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Gardai investigate Burnfoot break-in

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in the area of Tievebane, Burnfoot in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A side window of the house was smashed and a number of items were disturbed within the house, but nothing is believed to have been stolen.

Gardai in Buncrana are urging anyone with a dash-cam and who may have travelled in that area between 1am and 3am on Wednesday morning last to come forward.

They’re particularly anxious in the movements of three youths carrying torches, one of whom was on a bike.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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