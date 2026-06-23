Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Handbag and purse stolen from car in Lisfannon

Gardai are investigating the theft of a handbag and purse from a car at the car park in Lisfannon, Buncrana on Friday evening last.

At approximately 4.50pm, the passenger side window of a parked car in that area was smashed and a grey Marc Jacobs handbag and purse were stolen.

Gardai are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have observed a male in the area around that time who was wearing a black jacket, black bottoms and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 074-9320540.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

SVP
News, Audio, Top Stories

SVP highlights growing rural hardship linked to transport costs and access

23 June 2026
natalie and ella mcloughlin
News, Top Stories

Charges brought in Donegal crash that killed mother and six-year-old daughter

23 June 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 23/06/2026

23 June 2026
milford garda station
News

Fire extinguishers set off following break-in at house in Rathmullan

23 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

SVP
News, Audio, Top Stories

SVP highlights growing rural hardship linked to transport costs and access

23 June 2026
natalie and ella mcloughlin
News, Top Stories

Charges brought in Donegal crash that killed mother and six-year-old daughter

23 June 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 23/06/2026

23 June 2026
milford garda station
News

Fire extinguishers set off following break-in at house in Rathmullan

23 June 2026
Rathmullan Speed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford MD Mayor urges council to install more flashing speed warning signs

23 June 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Father’s Day surprise turns sour after gift stolen from car in Kilmacrennan

23 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube