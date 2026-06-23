Handbag and purse stolen from car in Lisfannon

Gardai are investigating the theft of a handbag and purse from a car at the car park in Lisfannon, Buncrana on Friday evening last.

At approximately 4.50pm, the passenger side window of a parked car in that area was smashed and a grey Marc Jacobs handbag and purse were stolen.

Gardai are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have observed a male in the area around that time who was wearing a black jacket, black bottoms and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 074-9320540.