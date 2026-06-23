House price increases are sharper in rural areas than in cities – Daft.ie

House price increases are moderating, especially in Ireland’s main cities.

Daft.ie says its analysis shows prices rose nationally by almost 4% in the past year.

In Dublin, the figure was just 3%, but its a different story in rural areas with price increases of 8.8% per cent in Connacht-Ulster.

In Donegal, the average list price of a three bedroom semi detached home in the second quarter of 2026 was €214,000, 9% higher than a year ago.

Author of the Daft report Ronan Lyons says supply also seems to be increasing……..….

You can access the full report HERE