Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Hundreds of Donegal court cases postponed amid solicitors’ industrial action

Solicitors in Donegal have joined colleagues across the country in industrial action which has led to the withdrawal of most criminal legal aid services.

More than 200 court cases have already been postponed in Donegal, with thousands impacted nationwide.

Members of the Donegal Bar Association are opposing Government plans to introduce a flat fee system for legal aid cases from the 1st of July.

Solicitor Rory O’Brien says the profession wants the Department of Justice to defer the changes and enter into meaningful engagement with representatives of the sector.

He says solicitors fear the proposals could seriously impact the future viability of criminal legal aid services:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

derry railway
News, Audio, Top Stories

€196m Shared Island Investment into the North West

23 June 2026
Domestic Shower Aerator
News, Top Stories

Water supply restrictions to hit Finn Valley area overnight

23 June 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry arrest man on suspicion of multiple driving offences

23 June 2026
Letterkenny Courthouse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hundreds of Donegal court cases postponed amid solicitors’ industrial action

23 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

derry railway
News, Audio, Top Stories

€196m Shared Island Investment into the North West

23 June 2026
Domestic Shower Aerator
News, Top Stories

Water supply restrictions to hit Finn Valley area overnight

23 June 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry arrest man on suspicion of multiple driving offences

23 June 2026
Letterkenny Courthouse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hundreds of Donegal court cases postponed amid solicitors’ industrial action

23 June 2026
DCB MICA DEFECTIVE COMCRETE (5)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fresh research suggests over 31,000 Donegal properties could face DCB risk

23 June 2026
police
News, Top Stories

Woman subjected to unprovoked assault in Derry city centre

23 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube