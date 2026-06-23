Hundreds of Donegal court cases postponed amid solicitors’ industrial action

Solicitors in Donegal have joined colleagues across the country in industrial action which has led to the withdrawal of most criminal legal aid services.

More than 200 court cases have already been postponed in Donegal, with thousands impacted nationwide.

Members of the Donegal Bar Association are opposing Government plans to introduce a flat fee system for legal aid cases from the 1st of July.

Solicitor Rory O’Brien says the profession wants the Department of Justice to defer the changes and enter into meaningful engagement with representatives of the sector.

He says solicitors fear the proposals could seriously impact the future viability of criminal legal aid services: