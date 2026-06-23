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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Lecky’s good form continues in Culmullen with win on “Shake Him Up Harry”

Local jockey Ben Lecky continued in his rich vein of form at Culmullen in Meath on Sunday when he gave “Shake Him Up Harry” a peach to score in the 12 Furlong Open.

The horse finished with a flourish to beat “Oreo” in second and “Green Whistle” in third.

Other local winners were “Our Bridget” for Nina Doherty in the 10 Furlong Open, making it 3 from 3 this season, and later on in the 1 mile 6 Furlong “Tommy K” bounced right back to his best when he ran out a comfortable winner giving Meath star Nina Doherty a double on the day.

There are a couple of upcoming local meetings next week.

On Wednesday, July 1st, there’s a 6pm start at the Big Isle and 3 days later on Saturday, July 4th, the Bundoran Races get underway from 3pm.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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