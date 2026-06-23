MacGiolla Easbuig ‘frustrated’ after meeting to discuss the future of Annagry Post Office

A West Donegal councillor says he’s frustrated after a meeting with Minister Charlie McConalogue regarding the future of the post office in Annagry.

Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig met with the minister last evening at the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny, and secured a commitment from him that he will meet any local business people interested in taking on the Annagry facility.

However, Cllr MacGiolla Easguig says he didn’t make the progress he had hoped for, and in a video posted to social media after the meeting, he says he’s not confident for the future of Annagry Post Office………