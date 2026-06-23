Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Masked man smashes door and car in early morning Convoy attack

A masked man smashed a front door and caused extensive damage to a car during a criminal damage incident in Convoy early yesterday morning.

Gardaí say the incident happened in the Greenfields area of Convoy between approximately 6.30am and 7am.

The man, described as wearing a grey tracksuit, black jacket and black face covering, entered the garden of a property before smashing the glass in the front door.

He then moved to a car parked at the side of the house, where he struck the bonnet and smashed a window, causing significant damage.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

SVP
News, Audio, Top Stories

SVP highlights growing rural hardship linked to transport costs and access

23 June 2026
natalie and ella mcloughlin
News, Top Stories

Charges brought in Donegal crash that killed mother and six-year-old daughter

23 June 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 23/06/2026

23 June 2026
milford garda station
News

Fire extinguishers set off following break-in at house in Rathmullan

23 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

SVP
News, Audio, Top Stories

SVP highlights growing rural hardship linked to transport costs and access

23 June 2026
natalie and ella mcloughlin
News, Top Stories

Charges brought in Donegal crash that killed mother and six-year-old daughter

23 June 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 23/06/2026

23 June 2026
milford garda station
News

Fire extinguishers set off following break-in at house in Rathmullan

23 June 2026
Rathmullan Speed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford MD Mayor urges council to install more flashing speed warning signs

23 June 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Father’s Day surprise turns sour after gift stolen from car in Kilmacrennan

23 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube