Masked man smashes door and car in early morning Convoy attack

A masked man smashed a front door and caused extensive damage to a car during a criminal damage incident in Convoy early yesterday morning.

Gardaí say the incident happened in the Greenfields area of Convoy between approximately 6.30am and 7am.

The man, described as wearing a grey tracksuit, black jacket and black face covering, entered the garden of a property before smashing the glass in the front door.

He then moved to a car parked at the side of the house, where he struck the bonnet and smashed a window, causing significant damage.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have dash-cam footage to come forward.