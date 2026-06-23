Police in Derry arrest man on suspicion of multiple driving offences

Police in Derry have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drug, no driving licence, using a motor vehicle without insurance, possession of a Class C controlled drug, and possessing criminal property. He remains in custody.

This was following a road-related incident in the Ballykelly and Clooney Road areas last evening, where a child was almost hit.

Shortly after 7pm, officers received a report that a white articulated lorry was being driven “recklessly” through Ballykelly and on the Clooney Road before driving to Campsie.

Officers from Derry City and Strabane responded and located a lorry matching the description.

After enquiries at the scene and a search of the lorry, suspected drugs and a sum of cash were seized.