RNLI urges caution as hot spell expected to bring crowds to water



With hot weather forecast this week, the RNLI is urging people heading to the coast and inland waterways to take extra care and follow key safety advice.

They say cold water shock remains a danger even during warm spells.

The RNLI say that although the sea or lakes may look inviting, the water remains cold enough year-round to trigger cold water shock, which can cause uncontrollable gasping, a raised heart rate and panic, all of which can quickly lead to drowning.

The RNLI is reminding the public to “Float to Live” if they get into difficulty. They should lie back, relax, control breathing, and use gentle movement to stay afloat until help arrives.

It also says anyone witnessing a person in trouble should call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard, tell the casualty to float, and throw something buoyant such as a life ring. This can be remembered as “Phone, Float, Throw”.

People are being urged to only swim at lifeguarded beaches where possible, and to always check local conditions, tides and safety advice before entering the water.