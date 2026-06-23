Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

RNLI urges caution as hot spell expected to bring crowds to water


With hot weather forecast this week, the RNLI is urging people heading to the coast and inland waterways to take extra care and follow key safety advice.

They say cold water shock remains a danger even during warm spells.

The RNLI say that although the sea or lakes may look inviting, the water remains cold enough year-round to trigger cold water shock, which can cause uncontrollable gasping, a raised heart rate and panic, all of which can quickly lead to drowning.

The RNLI is reminding the public to “Float to Live” if they get into difficulty. They should lie back, relax, control breathing, and use gentle movement to stay afloat until help arrives.

It also says anyone witnessing a person in trouble should call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard, tell the casualty to float, and throw something buoyant such as a life ring. This can be remembered as “Phone, Float, Throw”.

People are being urged to only swim at lifeguarded beaches where possible, and to always check local conditions, tides and safety advice before entering the water.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

O'Neill Ebrington
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ebrington investment is driving growth across the North West – O’Neill

23 June 2026
Ali Farren
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress councillors and members en route to Dublin for briefing at Leinster House

23 June 2026
Lough Swilly RNLI
News, Top Stories

RNLI urges caution as hot spell expected to bring crowds to water

23 June 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday June 22nd

22 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

O'Neill Ebrington
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ebrington investment is driving growth across the North West – O’Neill

23 June 2026
Ali Farren
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress councillors and members en route to Dublin for briefing at Leinster House

23 June 2026
Lough Swilly RNLI
News, Top Stories

RNLI urges caution as hot spell expected to bring crowds to water

23 June 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday June 22nd

22 June 2026
Screenshot 2026-06-22 172221
News, Top Stories

Clarity on GoFundMe page in Tadhg Callaghan Carter’s name as all donors are refunded

22 June 2026
Buncrana community hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tenders for Buncrana Community Hospital redevelopment due within days

22 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube