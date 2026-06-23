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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

SVP highlights growing rural hardship linked to transport costs and access

The latest Minimum Essential Standard of Living report by St Vincent de Paul, highlights continued pressures on rural households.

It finds that a car remains essential in rural Ireland, with public transport still described as limited and often insufficient for basic daily needs.

Although Local Link services operate in some areas like Donegal, the report says they do not fully meet minimum transport requirements for rural families.

Rural groups also questioned the practicality of including taxi allowances, pointing instead to informal solutions such as designated drivers.

Rosa Glackin the President of the SVP conference in Donegal says they are seeing more people reaching out for help:

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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