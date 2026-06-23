Water supply restrictions to hit Finn Valley area overnight

Essential overnight restrictions will be in place tonight to protect water supplies in Stranorlar, Ballybofey and the surrounding areas.

It comes with the arrival of the sunny weather causing a drop in reservoir levels.

Essential overnight water restrictions are being introduced for customers on the Lough Mourne Public Water Supply Scheme.

Uisce Éireann says the measures are necessary to allow reservoirs to recover and to protect daytime water supply during a period of increased demand.

Customers supplied by the main reservoir at Lough Mourne and Corradooey Reservoir, including areas across the Twin Towns, Crossroads, Convoy, Lifford, Raphoe and Rossgier, may experience low pressure or interruptions between 11pm and 8am starting tonight.

The restrictions will remain in place until reservoir levels improve.

Uisce Éireann says teams across Donegal are monitoring supplies and carrying out measures such as leakage detection and pressure management to maintain services.

The utility is also urging households to conserve water by doing the following: