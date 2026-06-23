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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

‘We thought we were going on our holidays’ — victim after Sharkey sentencing

One of the victims of convicted abuser Patrick Sharkey says he is proud of those who came forward to speak out about the abuse they suffered at the hands of their former teacher.

Eighty-three-year-old Patrick Sharkey, who taught in Coleraine, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison at Donegal Circuit Criminal Court after pleading guilty to 132 sexual offences against 19 victims aged between 7 and 16.

The court heard Sharkey brought children to remote parts of Donegal where the abuse took place over a 25-year period.

Victim Michael Bacon says many of those targeted believed they were simply heading away on exciting trips before the abuse occurred:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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