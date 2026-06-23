Woman subjected to unprovoked assault in Derry city centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was subjected to an unprovoked assault in the early hours of Saturday, 13th June in the William Street / “Spaghetti Junction” area of Derry city centre.

The attack occurred between 1.30am and 2am, and CCTV in the area is being reviewed.

PSNI say the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 50 years old, with grey/white hair, wearing a checked shirt.

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage, to come forward.