Brilliant double for Orr at Carlisle

It was a fantastic afternoon’s racing for Oisin Orr at Carlisle.

The Donegal jockey firstly took “Ruby Moon” across the line first in the 2:30 Fillies Novice Stakes for trainers Richard & Peter Fahy.

That horse was a 4/1 shot, while Orr was back in the winners enclosure just 30 minutes later when he rode “Mia Fantasia” to victory in the 3pm Maiden Stakes.

The Hugo Palmer-trained horse went to post at 100/30, making it a brilliant 20/1 double for Orr.

Today’s double follows on from Oisin’s 5/2 win on “Tazman” at Beverley yesterday.

Meanwhile, there’s a seven-race card at Naas this evening.

Donegal jockeys Dylan Browne McMonagle, Luke McAteer and Patrick McGettigan are all in action there.