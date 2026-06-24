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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Coleraine sign NI International McMenamin

Coleraine FC have announced the signing of Northern Irish International Conor McMenamin.

McMenamin has signed a long-term deal at The Showgrounds after a permanent transfer was agreed with St Mirren.

The 30-year-old is no stranger to the Irish League, having previously enjoyed spells with Linfield, Warrenpoint Town, Cliftonville and Glentoran.

His eye-catching performances at The Oval alerted the attention of St Mirren, with the Downpatrick man playing in the Scottish top flight for the last three seasons, securing League Cup glory in the process.

McMenamin has featured on the international stage with Northern Ireland after amassing 14 caps to date, scoring in a Euro 2024 qualifier against San Marino.

Known for his pace, creativity and eye for goal, he adds further quality and depth to the Bannsiders’ forward options ahead of the new season.

Highlighting the need for “quality over quantity” this summer, first-team manager Ruaidhri Higgins said: “It’s a really, really exciting signing for the football club.

“He will play in a system with us where we feel we will get him into good areas of the pitch and he can show his true talent.

“When his name came up in conversation, you might think about what his hunger might be like coming home, but when I spoke to him, he’s a true professional and he’s desperate for success.

“He made it very clear that he wants to help us win things and we’re now in a position that we have to win, and he’s excited by that.

“Quality is more important for me than quantity and Conor certainly fits that bill.”

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