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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Community gathers to say farewell to Tadhg Callaghan Carter

The teenage victim of Saturday’s tragedy at the Donegal International Rally has been laid to rest.

The funeral of 15-year-old Tadhg Callaghan Carter took place this morning at St. Colmcille’s Church.

During the service, personal items including a tractor model made by the teenager, his number plate, a GAA jersey and family photographs were brought to the altar, symbolising his passions for farming, rallying, sport and family.

Parish Priest Fr Michael McKeever said Tadhg should be remembered for his life, not for his death:

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