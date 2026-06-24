Delays in granting aquaculture licenses labelled ‘unacceptable’

The Oireachtas Fisheries and Marine Committee has been told there are over 560 outstanding aquaculture licencing applications, but none have been processed this year, and only a handful have been processed since 2022.

IFA Aquaculture Executive member Teresa Morrisey told the committee that members whose licences need to be renewed can continue to operate, but cannot draw down grants.

She urged the committee to question Minister Timmy Dooley and his officials about the delay……………

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher said the delays are unacceptable.

He agrees the minister should come before the committee to address the issue………………