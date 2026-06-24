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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Doherty clashes with Taoiseach over excise on fuel

Government and opposition have clashed in the Dail over excise duties on fuel.

A decision on extending cuts to those taxes will be made before the summer recess.

The Taoiseach says the situation regarding the cost of diesel and petrol is under review.

Donegal TD and Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty highlighted the coalition’s opposition to his party’s proposals to ensure the increases don’t take effect once the Finance Bill is enacted on August 1st.

Michael Martin hit back at the his approach, accusing him of ‘engineering protests’……………

 

You can listen to the full exchange here –

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