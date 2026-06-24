Doherty speaks in favour of major dental care reform in Donegal

During a meeting of the Dáil last evening, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty spoke on a Sinn Féin motion advocating for major reform of dental care.

Sinn Féin says its bill aims to put a clear focus on cutting years-long waiting lists for children, developing public dental services, and reducing health costs for households.

Deputy Doherty claimed that in the North West, 420 people were on the HSE waiting list for dental care, with nearly a quarter waiting over a year.

Deputy Doherty added that people in Donegal are having to travel long distances for care: