Donegal County Council highlights everyday impact ahead of national awareness day

Donegal County Council is set to highlight the range of services it provides across the county as part of Your Council Day 2026 this Friday.

The national initiative, under the theme Supporting Communities Every Day, aims to showcase the day-to-day impact of local authority services.

The Council says the focus will include community support, roads and infrastructure, planning, housing, environmental services, libraries, arts and culture, emergency response and local democracy.

Chief Executive John G. McLaughlin says the initiative highlights the essential role the council plays in people’s daily lives: