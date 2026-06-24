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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Performance of a lifetime for Paul from Donegal as he sings with Zach Bryan live on stage

Paul Denis Hegarty from Buncrana or now known as Paul from Donegal had the performance of a lifetime  when he was invited on stage to perform with Zach Bryan at his concert in Belfast.

 

Paul had made a sign the night before asking if he could play the song ‘Nine Ball’. Zach saw the sign and Paul was invited to play on stage. What makes the story even sweeter is that Zach wrote the song about his Dad who taught him to play pool. Paul had the same experience and his Dad Paul was in attendance with him . He dedicated the song to  his dad, Paul, who taught him how to play pool from a very young age.

As if that wasn’t special enough, Zach then made the night even more unforgettable by gifting Paul-Denis his guitar!! A truly incredible gesture that capped off a once-in-a-lifetime experience. 🎸
What a wonderful memory for Paul-Denis and his family, one that will be cherished forever.
Paul caught up with John Breslin on Around the Northwest to hear all about the iconic experience. Up Donegal!
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