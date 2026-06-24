Police in Derry appeal for information on June 7th assault

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses to an assault in the city centre earlier this month which left the female victim with facial injuries.

Sometime around, or shortly after, 1.05am on the morning of Sunday June 7th, the victim was assaulted by another female as she sat outside a fast-food premises in Waterloo Place. The victim sustained injuries to her mouth and eye, requiring hospital treatment.

Police have conducted a number of enquiries, and are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the assault, or may have footage which captured it.