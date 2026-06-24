Six men due in court in Strabane on drug charges

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch have charged six men as part of an investigation into suspected cannabis cultivation. The arrests followed searches in Counties Armagh, Tyrone and Fermanagh.

All six have been charged with a range of drug-related offences, including cultivating cannabis, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug, and dishonestly using electricity.

The men are expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Thursday, 25th June.

Three of the men – aged 20, 23 and 53 – were arrested in Keady. Two – aged 42 and 51 – were arrested in Newtownhamilton. The 34-year-old man was arrested in Armagh.

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Earlier statement –

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have made 16 arrests1 as part of an investigation into suspected drug cultivation and associated criminal activity.

A total of nine cannabis factories were uncovered during proactive searches in the counties of Armagh, Tyrone and Fermanagh over the last two days, 23 and 24 June.

With the support of Local Policing and Operational Support officers, cannabis plants with an estimated street value of approximately £1.1 million have been seized.

Detective Sergeant Elliott, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch, said: “Nine grow houses were located across a number of towns and villages within Counties Armagh, Tyrone and Fermanagh – namely Armagh, Newtownhamilton, Keady, Killylea, Coalisland, Aughnacloy, Omagh, and Clabby.

“During the searches, cannabis plants with a collective estimated street value of approximately £1.1 million were seized.”

The detective added: “We have 16 arrests in total. Fourteen men were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected cannabis cultivation and associated criminality, with two further men arrested on suspicion of possessing counterfeit currency.

“Thirteen of those arrested remain in custody at this time, while two have been released on bail and one released unconditionally.”

The detective continued: “The majority of the properties were in rural locations, with many of the structures significant in size and sophistication. This would inevitably involve considerable planning, investment, and time – in terms of both establishment and maintenance.”

Detective Sergeant Elliott added: “Illegal grow operations, of such complexity, are without doubt generating profits for criminal networks.

“Organised crime groups who exploit others, in this case through the supply of drugs, have one aim only and that’s to line their own pockets. Sadly, this often comes at the expense of vulnerable people.

“The investigation is extremely significant in terms of the number of constructions identified, the subsequent number of arrests and the volume of seizures. By identifying and shutting down the grow houses, and by making arrests, we’re helping to stop criminality in its tracks. Our investigation will, however, continue beyond today’s arrests.

“We, as a police service, will continue to identify and investigate those who make their living from crime, and we remain grateful for your support. I’m keen to take this opportunity to encourage anyone with information, or indeed concerns, to contact us on 101.”

A report can also be made to police online at www.psni.police.uk/report

Alternatively, information can be given, with total anonymity, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Details of arrests –

Armagh:

34-year-old male arrested on suspicion of:

Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class B Drug

Dishonestly Using Electricity

Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug

Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to supply

Cultivating Cannabis

64-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of the following and has since been released on police bail

Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class B Drug

Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug

Cultivating Cannabis

Dishonestly Using Electricity

Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply

Newtownhamilton:

42-year-old male arrested on suspicion of:

Cultivating Cannabis

Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class B Drug

Dishonestly Using Electricity

Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply

Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug

51-year-old male arrested on suspicion of:

Cultivating Cannabis

Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class B Drug

Dishonestly Using Electricity

Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply

Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug

Keady (location 1):

53-year-old male arrested on suspicion of:

Cultivating Cannabis

Possession of a Class B Drug with Intent to Supply

Keady (location 2):

20-year-old male arrested on suspicion of:

Being Concerned in the Supply of Class B Controlled Drugs

Cultivating Cannabis

Dishonestly Using Electricity

Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply

Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug

23 year-old male arrested on suspicion of:

Dishonestly Using Electricity

Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class B Drug

Cultivating Cannabis

Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug

Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply

Coalisland:

45-year-old male arrested on suspicion of:

Being Concerned in Production of Class B Controlled Drugs

Cultivating Cannabis

Dishonestly Using Electricity

Being Concerned in Supply of Class B Controlled Drugs

Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug

Possession of Class B with Intent to Supply

Ballygawley:

32-year-old male arrested on suspicion of:

Being Concerned in the Production of Class B (X3)

Conspiracy to Supply Class B Controlled Drug (X3)

Conspiracy to Cultivate Class B Controlled Drug (X3)

30-year-old male arrested on suspicion of:

Being Concerned in an offer to Supply a Class B Drug

Conspiracy to Cultivate Cannabis

Aughnacloy:

21-year-old male arrested on suspicion of:

Cultivating Cannabis

Dishonestly Using Electricity

Being Concerned in Supply of Class B Controlled Drugs

Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug

Possession of Class B with Intent to Supply

35-year-old male and 41-year-old male both arrested on suspicion of:

Possession of counterfeit currency. The 35-year-old has been released on bail; the 41-year-old has been released unconditionally.

Omagh:

30-year-old male arrested on suspicion of:

Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug

Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply

Bing Concerned in the Supply of a Class B Drug (X2)

Cultivating Cannabis

Dishonestly Using Electricity

Conspiracy to Cultivate Cannabis (X3)

Conspiracy to Supply a Class B Controlled Drug (X2)

Being Concerned in the Production of Class B Controlled Drug (X3)

Clabby:

38-year-old male arrested on suspicion of:

Being Concerned in Production of Class B Controlled Drugs

Cultivating Cannabis

Dishonestly Using Electricity

Being Concerned in Supply of Class B Controlled Drugs

Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug

Possession of Class B with Intent to Supply drug

Manchester:

43-year-old male has been arrested in Manchester under Section 137A of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 for being involved in a specified offence.