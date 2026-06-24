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The Outlet

Surgical hub plans for Letterkenny and Sligo move into design stage

Plans for surgical hubs in Sligo and Letterkenny are moving into the design stage, as work on both projects progresses in parallel.

The design brief, including the schedule of accommodation, is being finalised, and a Major Design Team Framework has been established for the West and North West region to appoint design teams.

It follows a question from Cllr Declan Meehan at yesterday’s regional health forum.

The intention is to move into the design phase in the third quarter of the year, with clearer timelines and costs expected after preliminary design and stage one reports are completed.

Cllr Meehan told this morning’s Greg Hughes Show that surgical waiting times need to be alleviated in the meantime:

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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