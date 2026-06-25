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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 25/06/2026

Today we address the newly opened accessible amenities in Letterkenny, pushback against a proposed hotel tourist tax, rural housing matching failures in Inishowen, and road safety concerns in Burtonport.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off with our thorough review of the front pages, tracking the leading local and national headlines breaking this morning.

Changing Places Facility Opens in Letterkenny: Aaron Daly from Changing Places Ireland joins the show to discuss the newly opened, highly anticipated fully accessible facility at the Letterkenny Retail Park. He explains the critical need for more of these advanced units nationwide, why a specialized access card is required for security, and breaks down the reasoning behind the associated administrative charge.

🏨 The Tourist Tax Debate: Conor McEniff of the Mount Errigal Hotel strongly voices his concerns regarding newly supported moves to introduce a visitor levy on hotel rooms. He argues that a local tourist tax has not been fully thought out, lacks long-term strategic vision, and could cause severe economic damage to Donegal’s competitive tourism sector.

🏗️ The Carndonagh Empty Homes Failure: Local listener Paul contacts the show to highlight a deeply frustrating vacant housing development in Carndonagh. A previous purchase agreement between Donegal County Council and a private developer completely collapsed, expressing outrage that perfectly good properties are sitting empty in the middle of a severe local housing crisis.

🚸 Burtonport Road Safety Appeals: Local listener Gerard takes to the airwaves to shine a light on escalating traffic dangers in Burtonport. He reiterates urgent, long-standing community calls for a proper footpath to safely service the local schools, residents, and passing trade.

📚 From Glastonbury to Crime Fiction: Acclaimed author and music industry veteran Paul Charles drops into the studio to discuss his gripping new McCusker Mysteries crime novel, Hi Love, You Just Dropped Your Glove. He also treats listeners to fascinating stories from his storied career working alongside legendary musicians and booking the iconic Acoustic Stage at the Glastonbury Festival.

💼 Business Matters Preview: Chris Ashmore stops by to preview the latest episode of the Business Matters podcast, bringing us a comprehensive wrap-up of the essential commercial and economic news shaping the Donegal business landscape this week.

🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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