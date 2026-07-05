‘100% Redress claims do not reflect the reality facing defective concrete homeowners – 100% Redress Party

Recent claims that homeowners can achieve ‘100% Redress’ by combining payments under the Defective Concrete Grant Scheme with SEAI energy grants are not supported by the reality of rebuilding costs or the design of the scheme.

That’s according to the 100% Redress Party, who say the Defective Concrete Grant Scheme was calculated using pre-2008 Building Regulations.

In a statement, the party says homeowners rebuilding today must comply with Building Regulations and source materials resulting in significant additional costs that the grant does not fully cover.

They added that claims that the scheme delivers full redress through a combination of grants are not established facts and mislead the public about the full financial reality facing thousands of affected families.