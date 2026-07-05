Buncrana road reopens following fatal collision

Gardaí have confirmed the road at Kinnego Crossroads, Buncrana, has reopened following a fatal collision.

A man in his 20s was killed when two cars collided on the road at around 9.10pm last night.

Another man in his 20s, who was a passenger of the same car, and a man and woman, both in their late teens, who were travelling in the other car, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their patience and understanding while the road was closed.