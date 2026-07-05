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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Cockhill Celtic hold launch for new FAI National League Third Tier

Cockhill Celtic Chairman Dermot O’Donnell

Cockhill Celtic held a launch for their participation in the upcoming FAI National League Third Tier last night.

Cockhill are one of three Donegal clubs that will compete in the new league, with Letterkenny Rovers and Bonagee United also set to take part when it gets underway in August.

Highland’s Chris Ashmore was at the event yesterday evening and spoke to a number of influential people involved in getting Cockhill Celtic to this level.

Firstly, here’s Chairman Dermott O’Donnell…

 

Cockhill Celtic Manager Gavin Cullen has been at the helm for 11 years and has always strived to have the club competing at the highest level possible…

 

Here’s FAI Head Of Competitions Fran Gavin…

 

And, finally, here’s Minister of State at the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport Charlie McConalogue speaking to Chris at the launch…

 

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