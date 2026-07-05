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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

‘Gloomy veil hanging over Inishowen’ following fatal collision – Cllr Bradley

An Inishowen Councillor says there is a ‘gloomy veil’ hanging over the peninsula, following a fatal road traffic collision last night.

A man in his 20s was killed when two cars collided at Kinnego Cross in Ballymagan shortly before 9:10pm.

Another man in his 20s, who was a passenger of the same car, and a man and woman, both in their late teens, who were travelling in the other car, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The road remains closed for a technical examination, and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Cllr Fionán Bradley says the community will be there to support the young man’s family and friends in the days ahead:

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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