Good weekend in Tullamore for local athletes

Lifford/Strabane AC sisters Caoimhe and Adrienne Gallen took gold and silver in their respective hammer competitions at the National U20 & U23 Championships in Tullamore yesterday.

In the Under 20 hammer event, Caoimhe took gold with an impressive 5th round throw of 52.83m.

In the U23 hammer event, Caoimhe’s older sister Adrienne launched the hammer out to 53.49m in the first round to take silver.

Elsewhere, Tir Conaill AC duo Alex and Ava Anderson had success at the National U23 Championship yesterday.

Ava took a brilliant gold in the weight for distance.

Alex took a silver in the weight for distance and bronze in the Hammer.

Fintan Dewhirst claimed bronze in the 400 Hurdles.

The Finn Valley AC duo of Leah O’Gara and Tara Rose Smith and Letterkenny AC’s Harry McIlwaine will represent Ireland the upcoming European Athletics U18 Championships which take place in Italy on the weekend of July 19th.