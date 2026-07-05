Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Jason Quigley reflects on another brilliant pro-boxing event in Donegal

 

Jason Quigley & Highland’s Ciaran Cannon

The Finn Valley Centre in Stranorlar hosted another brilliant professional boxing event last night.

Former World-title contender Jason Quigley is the main man behind bringing these pro-boxing events to Donegal and has already announced a date in Letterkenny in October.

Raphoe Boxing Club’s Danny Duffy was the headliner yesterday but there were also a number of impressive performances from other local fighters.

Promoter Quigley spoke to Highland’s Ciaran Cannon this evening and was delighted with how it went…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish Water pic2
News

Reservoir interruption causing water disruption in North East of the county

5 July 2026
aaron friel
News, Top Stories

Young man killed in Inishowen collision named as Aaron Friel

5 July 2026
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Buncrana road reopens following fatal collision

5 July 2026
garda
News, Audio

Man killed in Dublin shooting

5 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Irish Water pic2
News

Reservoir interruption causing water disruption in North East of the county

5 July 2026
aaron friel
News, Top Stories

Young man killed in Inishowen collision named as Aaron Friel

5 July 2026
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Buncrana road reopens following fatal collision

5 July 2026
garda
News, Audio

Man killed in Dublin shooting

5 July 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man sustains serious facial injuries during Derry altercation

5 July 2026
candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Gloomy veil hanging over Inishowen’ following fatal collision – Cllr Bradley

5 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube