Jason Quigley reflects on another brilliant pro-boxing event in Donegal

The Finn Valley Centre in Stranorlar hosted another brilliant professional boxing event last night.

Former World-title contender Jason Quigley is the main man behind bringing these pro-boxing events to Donegal and has already announced a date in Letterkenny in October.

Raphoe Boxing Club’s Danny Duffy was the headliner yesterday but there were also a number of impressive performances from other local fighters.

Promoter Quigley spoke to Highland’s Ciaran Cannon this evening and was delighted with how it went…