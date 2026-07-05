Local boxers shine in hugely successful Fight Night at the Valley

Fight Night At The Valley 2 was a raging success in the Twin Towns last night.

Danny Duffy, fighting out of Raphoe Boxing Club – head-lined against Lakshmy Zaragoza Contreras.

The Strabane native moved to 4-0 in his pro-career with a dominant 60-54 win over the Mexican.

In other bouts, Dungloe’s Danny Boyle returned after a near-three year lay off with a 40-36 win over Hungarian fighter Richard Vaczi.

Derry’s Simon Clarke defeated Poland’s Marcin Ficner with a 40-36 win on the judges’ scorecards.

Popular Limerick man Kian Hedderman earned the first stoppage of the night when the ref stepped in to end his bout with Poland’s Bartosz Oles.

Ardara’s David Weir kept the winning streak going for the locals with a thrilling split decision victory over Polish native Dominic Pajaczek.

Enniskillen’s Rhys Owens was the local interest in the co-main event as he faced Mexican fighter Erick Omar Lopez.

Owens won 60-54 on the scorecards after a very entertaining bout.

After a brilliant night’s boxing, promoter Jason Quigley has confirmed another pro-boxing card will be coming to the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny in October.